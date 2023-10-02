wrestling / News
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Magic Killer Used On The Field In NFL Game (Clip)
October 1, 2023 | Posted by
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s trademark move was used (kind of) on the field in Sunday’s Los Angeles Chargers-Vegas Raiders NFL game. Sunday’s game saw Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and other members of the team take down Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow with a Magic Killer-type move, as you can see below.
Samuel was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. The Chargers ultimately won the game 24 – 17.
Having worked as team doc in @NFL and @WWE, I promise that the #SoFi artificial turf is much less forgiving than the wrestling ring. pic.twitter.com/sN9P0Vn2j4
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 1, 2023
