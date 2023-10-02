Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Magic Killer Used On The Field In NFL Game (Clip)

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s trademark move was used (kind of) on the field in Sunday’s Los Angeles Chargers-Vegas Raiders NFL game. Sunday’s game saw Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and other members of the team take down Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow with a Magic Killer-type move, as you can see below.

Samuel was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. The Chargers ultimately won the game 24 – 17.