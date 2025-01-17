Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Think Omos Has a ‘Great Opportunity’ To Develop In Pro Wrestling NOAH

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson believes that Omos’ work in Pro Wrestling NOAH will be valuable to helping him develop in the ring. The WWE giant has been competing in the Japanese promotion over the past several weeks and won the GHC Tag Team Championships with Jack Morris at The New Year. Gallows and Anderson spoke about Omos working with the company on their Talk N’ Shop podcast and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Gallows on Omos competing in NOAH: “You have to remember something about Omos. Omos came to America from Nigeria. Nigeria is a different world man, I spent time in Nigeria and he came here to America and he’s a giant man and he’s a professional athlete and he got trained in the WWE style and he’s a big giant and they have this working agreement with Pro Wrestling NOAH, which I think is awesome. Yes, I’d love to go back to Pro Wrestling NOAH at some point. So then, whatever is going on with him, they don’t have something here for him creatively or whatever, which is cool about the new WWE. They send him to NOAH, so now you have a foreigner in America being sent to another country where he’s probably never been. You know, I was a huge man walking around in Japan, I can’t imagine Omos at seven foot three or whatever he is, four hundred pounds, and looking the way that he looks, I mean he is a complete and total enigma and a total monster come to life walking the streets of Japan, walking into these arenas in Japan.

“I would say he’s having the time of his life experiencing the culture, experiencing the wrestling, seeing another side of the wrestling business that you don’t necessarily see in WWE. I think it’s great for him to learn and develop. I also think that probably, I don’t know if he’s actually living there, I don’t know what the circumstances are — You’ve gotta understand, these Japanese wrestling companies are live event, touring companies still. They’re not media companies, they’re out there on the road. I’d love to see what Omos feels like when he gets out of one of those little tiny country hotels where even me at six foot six would have to shower with one leg in the bathtub and one leg out. Your legs hang completely off the bed, sometimes they’re touching the wall and you sleep in a fetal position. Omos is probably eight or ten inches taller than me, wider, bigger, so I think — when he’s out and about, he’s enjoying himself but I don’t know how comfortable he is in his daily life if he’s there for an extended period of time.”

Anderson on Omos’ opportunity in the company: “We have had great talks with Omos, he went to the University of Tampa, so we’ve talked about that before too. Here’s the deal, this is a great opportunity for him to just be there, learn a different style, develop and just have an opportunity that a lot of people would kill to have.”