– During a recent edition of their Talk’n Shop podcast, WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson noted that they can say their wrestlers again for WWE and that they don’t have to say they’re sports entertainers. Gallows noted (via Fightful) to Anderson, “We don’t have to say sports entertainment anymore. You’re allowed to be a WWE wrestler. Wrestler.”

Gallows continued, “Wrestler. You can say, ‘I wrestle for the WWE.’ You’re not going to get in trouble if you don’t say ‘I’m a sports entertainer.’ I remember Stone Cold saying, ‘Are you a wrestler or sports entertainer?'” Anderson responded, “When did Stone Cold say that?”

Gallows replied, “I think he asked on a podcast and at that point we had drank all the Stone Cold IPAs. We said, ‘Hell yeah, we’re wrestlers.'”

It seems since Triple H fully took over the creative side of WWE and became Chief Creative Officer, WWE has rolled back previous stances on words like “wrestling” and “wrestler,” which were downplayed during McMahon’s regime, as he preferred the terms “sports entertainment” and “sports entertainer.” The OC also noted during their podcast that they are fans of Triple H and referred to themselves as “Triple H guys.” Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returned to WWE in October 2022.