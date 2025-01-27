Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson On WWE-TNA Partnership & Joe Hendry Possibly Appearing In Royal Rumble

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson shared his thoughts on the WWE and TNA partnership, as well as the potential for Joe Hendry to appear in the Royal Rumble. The two spoke on Talk’n Shop about WWE and TNA’s newly-announced multiyear partnership and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

Gallows on a potential Hendry Royal Rumble appearance: “I turned on the first live TNA in eight years. It’s fun, you can talk about that here as WWE guys now because WWE has announced the partnership with TNA. I was thinking, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ In the beginning, Joe Hendry comes out, he’s the new world champion. I didn’t know any of this. I just thought, ‘Well let me pop it on’… They pulled the trigger on Joe Hendry. So now you wonder, does this feed into, and there’s speculation about this, a Joe Hendry surprise Royal Rumble appearance? I would have to think yes, correct?”

Anderson on the WWE TNA partnership: “This will be a lot of fun. I think the TNA/NXT, the partnership’s amazing for, you get the young guys from NXT can go work at a different territory, get a little different television experience… I don’t care what anybody thinks or says, any chance you get an opportunity to work with WWE, you’re getting a platform that people dream of getting.”