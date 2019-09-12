wrestling / News
Luke Gallows Never Thought He’d Come Back to WWE, Talks O.C. Formation
– Luke Gallows spoke with Macon.com for a new interview promoting WWE’s live event there on Saturday. Highlights are below:
On performing in Georgia: “It is like a homecoming for me anytime we do Macon or Atlanta. I love it, man. To run down to Macon and work in that arena that I have worked in so many times.”
On returning to WWE: “I basically went everywhere in the world and did everything you can do outside of [WWE]. I never thought I would come back.”
On The O.C.: “It is pretty full circle for me man. The opportunity came up to come back with two of my best friends in the business and outside of the ring as well … To come back and doing it the way we are doing it on Raw, the big stage, with guys I am going to be hanging out with after the show … is a lot of fun. It is still a thrill and I still get goosebumps every night.”
On his son’s being a fan of Braun Strowman: “Braun is actually my son’s favorite wrestler. It will be interesting to see which way he is swinging in the audience that night.”
