Luke Gallows On Whether the New Day Storyline Has Potential To Be the Next Bloodline

Luke Gallows sees a world of potential in the New Day’s storyline and is excited to see how it plays out. Gallows and Anderson spoke about Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods’ heel turn on Big E. on last week’s Raw during their Talk’n Shop Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Gallows on the potential for the story: “I was thinking about this. If you really tell that story long-term, do you think, could this turn into the next Bloodline? Because you do have ten years of history with the New Day. But you don’t have a long list of family members to add to it, so who knows? It is interesting, though. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out and how long it takes to actually play out. I don’t know how you finish this story, but wouldn’t you say, as we all know him on a personal level, Big E is an intricate guy, he’s a smart guy, he’s a well-spoken guy, he’s a good representative of any brand that you put him in front of as a face for, so not having him on TV is a negative. I think now that we’ve had him on TV, and we get another little taste of that, he has to plugged in somewhere. But as a babyface manager? Is that gonna be enough to get everybody where they need to be? I don’t know if that is or not. But you could see him on commentary, you could see him as an authoritative role. But I really think, I’m hoping this leads to we’re watching Big E throw pancakes in the crowd and get that big babyface pop.”

Anderson on the storyline: “Here is a fact. With the New Day, you’ve got three capable top main event performers that can all get in the ring, handle it in the wrestling sense. You got all three of them that are smart businessmen. They’re all smart humans, they can wrestle, and they can verbally handle anything on the microphone. You’ve got three top guys right there. You can take that story any way you want. You could go every which way, and every which way I think will be entertaining and great because they’re all three so capable.”