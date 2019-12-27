Luke Gallows Reportedly Got Married Over the Weekend

– It appears as if Luke Gallows is off the market, as he seems to have gotten married last weekend. Wrestling Inc reports that Gallows and his fiancee Bethany Nobliski were married on December 22nd.

The couple have been dating for a while and became engaged in November according to Nobliski’s Facebook page. Over the past week, she changed her last name on social media to Hankinson, which is Gallows’ real surname, and the site reports that her father “gave her away on 12/22” to Gallows and walked her down the aisle. Her Facebook status now lists married as of December 22nd, as does her Instagram.

Gallows has not publicly announced the marriage as of yet. On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.