Jey Uso’s victory in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble has generated controversy among wrestling fans and critics. On a recent episode of Talk’n Shop, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson discussed the event. Gallows revealed he had predicted Uso’s win and expressed his happiness for him. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

Luke Gallows: “Yeet, yeet, yeet, LG was right. I picked Jey Uso, everyone said, ‘no, no,’ I was right. Yeet, yeet, yet, LG was right. Big round of applause for Jey Uso. Big round of applauses for the big LG, Luke Gallows. He called it from a mile away. Yeet, yeet, yeet. Goodbye. Headed to WrestleMania.”

Karl Anderson: “How about that? We debuted in WWE in 2016, and who was the first team that we attacked? The Usos.”

LG: “I was there when The Usos came in the first time. I thought it was great. I’m super happy for him. You can’t deny the reaction. He got a huge pop. It’s all about the pop, and there were a lot of great pops, and it was a great Royal Rumble, and I love a great pop.”