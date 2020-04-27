Luke Gallows Files Trademark For Sex Ferguson

Luke Gallows is taking ownership of his Sex Ferguson gimmick, filing a trademark application for it. Heel By Nature reports that Gallows filed the application on April 22nd through his Wrestlemerica company for the following goods and services:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Hooded sweatshirts; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and pop culture; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and pop culture; Presentation of live show performances; Presentation of live comedy shows; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, sports entertainer, and podcaster in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and pop culture for entertainment purposes

Gallows had the gimmick in July of 2017, but allowed it to expire in April of the next year. He used the character on Colt Cabana’s Wrestling Road Diaries, as well as a toned-down version in Tex Ferguson for WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling.