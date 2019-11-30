wrestling / News
Luke Harper Applies for Trademark on Indie Wrestling Ring Name
November 30, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Luke Harper applied to the trademark “Brodie Lee” on November 26. The listing includes a trademark for shirts and “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”
Brodie Lee was Harper’s previous ring name when he worked on the independent wrestling circuit. As previously reported, Harper asked for his release from WWE in a public post on social media. However, he was not granted the release by the promotion. He’s currently on the Smackdown roster.
More Trending Stories
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation
- Kane Weighs in On Trump Impeachment Efforts, Says He’ll Never Run For President
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017