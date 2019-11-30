Luke Harper Applies for Trademark on Indie Wrestling Ring Name

– PWInsider reports that WWE Superstar Luke Harper applied to the trademark “Brodie Lee” on November 26. The listing includes a trademark for shirts and “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

Brodie Lee was Harper’s previous ring name when he worked on the independent wrestling circuit. As previously reported, Harper asked for his release from WWE in a public post on social media. However, he was not granted the release by the promotion. He’s currently on the Smackdown roster.