– Is Luke Harper hinting at something?

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message, praising Apollo Crews while hinting at the two working together on the Independent scene again.

Hey, @WWEApollo is the real deal. I can't wait to work him again in DGUSA. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 25, 2019

Harper has been cleared to return to the ring and has worked a handful of live events over the past month. However, he has yet to return to television. His former partner in the Bludgeon Brothers, Rowan, currently acts as the muscle for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

It should be noted that Dragon Gate USA is now defunct.