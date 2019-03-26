wrestling / News

Luke Harper Posts Cryptic Message About Dragon Gate USA

March 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Luke Harper Roadblock

– Is Luke Harper hinting at something?

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter and posted a cryptic message, praising Apollo Crews while hinting at the two working together on the Independent scene again.

Harper has been cleared to return to the ring and has worked a handful of live events over the past month. However, he has yet to return to television. His former partner in the Bludgeon Brothers, Rowan, currently acts as the muscle for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan.

It should be noted that Dragon Gate USA is now defunct.

