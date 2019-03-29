Luke Harper Comments On His Return at WrestleMania Axxess, Says He’s Been ‘Ignored and Left Home’ For Months

– Luke Harper issued a lengthy statement on his Twitter account commenting on his return at WrestleMania Axxess. Harper, who has been working live events for the past month but has been off TV since his injury in October, is set to face Dominik Dijakovic during the NXT vs. NXT Alumni event at the Worlds Collide taping.

Harper notes in the post that he’s been cleared since February 6th, but hasn’t been brought to any tapings since he had his surgery in October. He adds that he has had several people asking him whether he’s retired and even agents and writers asking him if he was still hurt after he was cleared. He goes onto say,

“And now here we are. April 4th, 2019 ‘When Worlds Collide’ at Axxess. Luke Harper vs. Donovan Dijak. How will I respond? How will I change things? Well to all of you this may just be a throwaway Axxess match, but I can assure you to me it is much, much more. This is a test. No one has to be happy with the results except me. That’s the true test. Do I still have it? Can I compete with a young, up and coming, incredibly talented, NXT prospect? Am I too old? Has the game passed me by? Am I as good as I really think I am? It brings me to tears to write this because I truly believe I have so f*cking much to offer this industry. I believe I will be a World Heavyweight Champion someday. I believe that, but these are the doubts I live with daily. These are the doubts that creep in your head during rehab. These are the thoughts you think when you watch your left side atrophy. Being ignored and left home for months exasperated these thoughts and it sucked.”

He concludes the statement by saying, “I have so much to prove to myself, the WWE, to the industry of professional wrestling, to my wife and it is my responsibility to show my kids how to handle adversity. Next Thursday is the answer. Are the doubts real, or is this the first step of the climb?…Just know, be careful of thinking this is just an axxess match because to me, this is WrestleMania. I’m not throwing away my shot.”