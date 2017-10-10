 

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Getting Repackaged, First Vignette Debuts

October 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Luke Harper and Erick Rowan

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are getting repackaged soon. The two appeared in a vignette on Smackdown as the Bludgeon Brothers. You can see a picture from the vignette below.

The were a regular team as part of the Wyatt Family, last teaming up early in 2016. They’ve faced each other semi-regularly since. There’s no word yet on when they will debut.

