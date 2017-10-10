wrestling / News
Luke Harper and Erick Rowan Getting Repackaged, First Vignette Debuts
October 10, 2017 | Posted by
Luke Harper and Erick Rowan are getting repackaged soon. The two appeared in a vignette on Smackdown as the Bludgeon Brothers. You can see a picture from the vignette below.
The were a regular team as part of the Wyatt Family, last teaming up early in 2016. They’ve faced each other semi-regularly since. There’s no word yet on when they will debut.
"Broken bones. Severed spines. Harper. Rowan. BLUDGEON BROTHERS!"#SDLive @ERICKROWAN @LukeHarperWWE pic.twitter.com/sEp1Nw3mL4
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2017