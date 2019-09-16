wrestling / News
WWE News: Luke Harper Officially Gets First Name Back, Shinsuke Nakamura On His Clash of Champions Win, Drew McIntyre Comments On NXT’s USA Debut
– After his return at last night’s Clash of Champions PPV, Luke Harper officially has his first name back. The “Luke” part of his name had been dropped when he was part of the Bludgeon Brothers, but like Erick Rowan, that has been reversed on WWE.com.
– Shinsuke Nakamura posted a message to Twitter after defeating The Miz last night at Clash of Champions:
This #ICTitle makes…
Me beautiful like crazy.
I am YOUR champion. https://t.co/p13im4i7xz
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) September 16, 2019
– Drew McIntyre said the RAW and Smackdown rosters need to pay attention now that NXT is on USA. He wrote:
During my time as @WWENXT champion I corrected every journalist who used the term ‘moving up’ as NXT has always been the 3rd brand in my eyes. This Wednesday its official. Everyone on Raw & Smackdown better pay attention & up their in-ring game cause business is about to pick up https://t.co/eYFrpwdyER
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 16, 2019
