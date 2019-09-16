wrestling / News

WWE News: Luke Harper Officially Gets First Name Back, Shinsuke Nakamura On His Clash of Champions Win, Drew McIntyre Comments On NXT’s USA Debut

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– After his return at last night’s Clash of Champions PPV, Luke Harper officially has his first name back. The “Luke” part of his name had been dropped when he was part of the Bludgeon Brothers, but like Erick Rowan, that has been reversed on WWE.com.

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted a message to Twitter after defeating The Miz last night at Clash of Champions:

– Drew McIntyre said the RAW and Smackdown rosters need to pay attention now that NXT is on USA. He wrote:

