Luke Harper Possibly Dealing With Hand Injury

– Luke Harper appears to be dealing with some sort of hand injury, if a new picture is to be believed. As you can see from the below picture, Harper was wearing a cast on his hand when he was backstage at a recent show by stand-up comedian Brad Williams.

Harper hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the Bludgeon Brothers lost the Smackdown Tag Team Championships after SummerSlam in August. The team lost the titles due to Erick Rowan suffering a tear to his bicep.