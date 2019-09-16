Luke Harper Returns, Aids Erick Rowan at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)

– Another WWE star returned to the fold at Clash of Champions, as Luke Harper came back from hiatus to help Erick Rowan against Roman Reigns. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw Rowan get the win after Harper came down and attacked Reigns, then helped him beat down Reigns and get the pinfall. Due to the No DQ stipulation, Harper’s interference was legal.

Harper has been off TV since he said in April that he had requested his release. WWE had no plans to release him and he’s been away since then.