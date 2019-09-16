wrestling / News
Luke Harper Returns, Aids Erick Rowan at Clash of Champions (Pics, Video)
– Another WWE star returned to the fold at Clash of Champions, as Luke Harper came back from hiatus to help Erick Rowan against Roman Reigns. You can see pics and video below from the match, which saw Rowan get the win after Harper came down and attacked Reigns, then helped him beat down Reigns and get the pinfall. Due to the No DQ stipulation, Harper’s interference was legal.
Harper has been off TV since he said in April that he had requested his release. WWE had no plans to release him and he’s been away since then.
He's still standing. #WWEClash @WWERomanReigns
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
He answers to no one. He fights for himself. #WWEClash @ERICKROWAN
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
The @WWEUniverse in Charlotte has been getting QUITE the show tonight. #WWEClash @ERICKROWAN @WWERomanReigns
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 16, 2019
.@ERICKROWAN is having 𝘸𝘢𝘺 too much fun out there. #WWEClash @WWERomanReigns 😬😬😬
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) September 16, 2019
😮😮😮😮@ERICKROWAN @WWERomanReigns #WWEClash
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
Deja vu. #WWEClash @WWERomanReigns @ERICKROWAN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 16, 2019
WAIT. IS THAT? @LukeHarperWWE!!!!!!#WWEClash
— WWE (@WWE) September 16, 2019
