Luke Harper Says He Will Never Leave Wrestling For Acting

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Luke Harper spoke about how he got into acting and if he would ever leave professional wrestling. Here are highlights:

On getting into acting: “Acting is a big ambition, but I still have a professional wrestling world to conquer. I don’t think I’ve even dipped my toes in the water compared to what I’d like to do by the end of my career. They might be high ambitions but they’re my goals, and if I don’t accomplish them, then it’s on me.”

On if he would leave wrestling: “Professional wrestling is a beautiful yet cruel mistress. She will treat you well and treat you horribly, but outside of my family, it is my one true love. I’m an addict for it and I’ll never go away from it, it’s my life. This is a buttress for pro wrestling, and it can only make me better at professional wrestling.”

On the criticism of the Bludgeon Brothers: “I’m exactly where I want to be. There came a time where I wasn’t so sure about that, but I know now this is where I want to be. The Bludgeon Brothers are the Bludgeon Brothers. We don’t care if people think we look like Kane. We [make an impact] and get the job done.”