Luke Harper Still Not Likely To Return To WWE Any Time Soon

September 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer was asked if there was any update on Luke Harper returning to WWE. He said that there wasn’t, because “Vince [McMahon] doesn’t want to use him” and “doesn’t see anything in him.” He added that Harper is essentially being paid to sit at home right now. Harper’s contract was originally set to expire around late fall, but six months were added due to a previous injury, so it is believed that he will now be free to leave around April.

Harper asked for his WWE release last April but it wasn’t granted, as WWE reportedly doesn’t want anyone to leave the company right now.

