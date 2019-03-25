wrestling / News

WWE News: Luke Harper Works Weekend Live Events, Rusev and Usos Miss Shows, WWE Set For Tokyo Return In June

March 25, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Luke Harper New WWE NXT

– Luke Harper worked this past weekend’s WWE live events in matches with Apollo Crews. He wrote the following on Twitter:

– Speaking of this weekend’s live events, both Rusev and the Usos missed the shows. It was the second weekend in a row to not include the Usos.

– WWE will return to Tokyo on June 28 and 29.

