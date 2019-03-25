wrestling / News
WWE News: Luke Harper Works Weekend Live Events, Rusev and Usos Miss Shows, WWE Set For Tokyo Return In June
March 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Luke Harper worked this past weekend’s WWE live events in matches with Apollo Crews. He wrote the following on Twitter:
Hey, @WWEApollo is the real deal. I can't wait to work him again in DGUSA.
— . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 25, 2019
– Speaking of this weekend’s live events, both Rusev and the Usos missed the shows. It was the second weekend in a row to not include the Usos.
– WWE will return to Tokyo on June 28 and 29.
More Trending Stories
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H
- Bruce Prichard On Why There Were No Plans For Hulk Hogan At Wrestlemania X
- The Rock Says Working With Vince Russo Was ‘Always Fun’