WWE News: Luke Harper Works Weekend Live Events, Rusev and Usos Miss Shows, WWE Set For Tokyo Return In June

– Luke Harper worked this past weekend’s WWE live events in matches with Apollo Crews. He wrote the following on Twitter:

Hey, @WWEApollo is the real deal. I can't wait to work him again in DGUSA. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 25, 2019

– Speaking of this weekend’s live events, both Rusev and the Usos missed the shows. It was the second weekend in a row to not include the Usos.

– WWE will return to Tokyo on June 28 and 29.