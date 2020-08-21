Luke Hawx Announces Georgia Casting Call Seeking Pro Wrestlers For New TV Show

A new TV show is launching in Georgia and is looking for professional wrestlers (among others). Luke Hawx issued an announcement on Thursday that he’s holding the open casting call for the show and is looking for pro wrestlers for various roles. PWInsider reports that the series is for a (presumably-scripted) TV show and not a documentary series or new promotion and is open to anyone who can physically attend the casting in Tyrone, Georgia on August 25th.

The announcement reads:

** Attention Georgia & surrounding area wrestlers**

On Tues 08/25/20 I’ll be holding an open casting call for a new TV show we are currently filming. We are specifically looking for PROFESSIONAL WRESTLERS for various roles. We will have a COVID-19 protocol to follow and you will not be actually wrestling against anyone but we will asking you to perform certain drills to see abilities of each individual.

This is open to ALL wrestlers so feel free to share with anyone who may be interested. The casting audition will be held at 145 Commerce Dr. Tyrone, GA 30290 at 10 AM!

We ask to get there early and there will be a list to fill out and then you will wait in your vehicle until we call you inside.

Please bring a current promo picture as well as workout gear.

Looking forward to seeing everyone.