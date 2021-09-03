Various News: Luke Hawx Profiled By Emmy Magazine, ESPN Looks at CM Punk’s AEW Arrival

– Luke Hawx is working on Starz’ Heels as the wrestling coordinator, and the new issue of Emmy Magazine profiled him. You can see the feature here, which looks at his growing up as a fan of the business as well as his stunt work in film.

The feature includes a story about Hawx’s first live wrestling show eh saw, where he notes that one of his favorites was Terry Funk who “got jumped by a bunch of heels. So I ran back to the dressing room. I busted the doors open and I yelled, ‘Help! You gotta help Terry Funk. He’s being jumped.’

“Paul Orndorff, Mr. Wonderful, put his arms around me, walked me out of the dressing room and said, ‘Terry can handle himself.’ I couldn’t believe they wouldn’t come out and help Terry.”

– ESPN has a new feature article looking at CM Punk’s return to wrestling in AEW ahead of his in-ring return at All Out against Darby ALlin. You can see the piece here.