Luke Rockhold Says He Was About To Kick ‘Cheater’ Brock Lesnar In The Head At UFC 226

Submission Radio recently interviewed Luke Rockhold, and he shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar appearing at UFC 226…

What went through his mind when he saw Brock Lesnar running in and pushing DC after his win at UFC 226: “I was trying to judge the situation because I was about to pull a Diaz brother and jump on his back and kick Brock in the head. I saw Brock enter the arena as we were getting staged and ready for DC, so I knew something was up.”

Why he was about to “pull a Diaz brother”: “I was trying to judge Brock, I was trying to judge Brock. Brock was coming in hot and pushing DC but DC kept his composure and he was trying to laugh it off, so… (laughs) I’m not a big fan of Brock and his style, so I wouldn’t mind taking a leg home.”

Why he doesn’t like Brock: “That he cheats. That he was exempt. That he was exempt from (USADA testing) so that he could cheat. And the fact they bring him back after that positive test and treat him like a king, that’s everything that’s wrong with the sport. I understand DC’s point of view. He wants the money, I wish him the best, I want him to kick Brock’s ass and do that, but the fact that this sport promotes Brock Lesnar coming back off of a positive steroid test after they exempt him before the fight and he still tested positive. You don’t see that happening in any other sport and it’s sad to see it happen in this sport.”

His early prediction for Lesnar vs. Cormier: “We’ll see if it happens or not, but DC wins the fight fairly easy. Brock runs forward, he tries to double leg him, DC stuffs it, gets back up, whether he gets taken down or not and he starts to throw hands on him and probably falls the same way as Stipe.”

Why he isn’t confident that Lesnar even makes it to the fight: “You never know. Brock’s not even cleared to fight until next year. I just… it’s sad that we talks about this, that whole public and everyone gets behind this s–t. It just pisses me off. I’m fed up with this s–t. I don’t like talking about cheaters.”