Lumberjack Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
April 15, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Lumberjack Match and a singles bout for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following match for next Friday’s episode, which airs live on FOX:
* Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Madcap Moss vs. Angel
There's nowhere to run for @SamiZayn next week on #SmackDown! @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/0xutcqTTZl
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2022
Next week on #SmackDown!@MadcapMoss @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/TAASe1fJlb
— WWE (@WWE) April 16, 2022
