Lumberjack Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

April 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 4-22-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Lumberjack Match and a singles bout for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced the following match for next Friday’s episode, which airs live on FOX:

* Lumberjack Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Madcap Moss vs. Angel

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

