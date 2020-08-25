wrestling / News
Lumberjack Match For Raw Women’s Title Set For Tonight’s Show
August 24, 2020 | Posted by
Asuka will defend her Raw Women’s Championship in a Lumberjack match on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced that Asuka will defend the title against Sasha Banks in a SummerSlam rematch with The IIconics, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, and Bayley serving as lumberkacks outside the ring.
Asuka defeated Banks for the championship at last night’s SummerSlam. Our live coverage of the show is here.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H, Randy Orton and Roman Reigns Comment On Roman’s Return At Summerslam
- Roman Reigns’ Return Kept Secret From Wrestlers Backstage
- More On Talking Smack Host Situation, Heated Segment Between The Miz and Big E
- Daniel Bryan, Beth Phoenix, Others Say Goodbye To Renee Young, Young Comments On WWE Exit