Lumberjack Match For Raw Women’s Title Set For Tonight’s Show

August 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Asuka WWE Raw

Asuka will defend her Raw Women’s Championship in a Lumberjack match on tonight’s episode of Raw. WWE announced that Asuka will defend the title against Sasha Banks in a SummerSlam rematch with The IIconics, Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, and Bayley serving as lumberkacks outside the ring.

Asuka defeated Banks for the championship at last night’s SummerSlam. Our live coverage of the show is here.

