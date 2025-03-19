wrestling / News
WWE News: New Lunches Set For WWE World VIP Packages, Note On Fastest Autograph Sellouts
A couple of new VIP lunch experiences have been made available for WWE World at WrestleMania 41. PWInsider reports that On Location is offering lunches with Cody Rhodes and Shawn Michaels.
– The site also reports that CM Punk, Cody Rhodes. Steve Austin and The Undertaker had the fastest sellouts for autograph signings at WWE World, though several other stars also sold out.