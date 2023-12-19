Lyla Fit Comments On Recent WWE Tryout

Lyla Fit recently underwent a WWE tryout, and she posted to social media to comment on the experience. Fit, a fitness instructor, was among those who tried out for WWE over this past weekend. She posted to her Instagram account to share her thoughts following the tryout.

Fit wrote:

“WWE Tryouts. WOW. I don’t even have any words to describe this past weekend. When I received the invitation, I seriously couldn’t believe it. I actually thought it was fake for a second because I was like “WHAT?!?! THE WWE?!?! There’s nooo way”. I am still in shock and I cannot believe I had such an incredible opportunity. This had to have been one of the most memorable experiences of my life. I am so grateful —

This experience pushed me completely out of my comfort zone both physically and mentally. I also had the opportunity to be along side some of the most amazing, supportive, and talented people I have ever met. I have so much love and respect for every single one of them. Everyone pushed themselves to their limits, toughened it out no matter how much it hurt, and gave 120% of their effort. No matter how beat up we were, we always did everything with a smile and were sure to uplift and cheer for all of our other friends.

A memory that will last a lifetime. Thank you to every single one of you who support me, to the WWE team and coaches, and to the most talented, and supportive athletes I met during this trip. I LOVE YOU”