Lyra Valkyria & Bayley Earn Women’s WWE Tag Team Title Shot On Smackdown

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley are headed to WrestleMania courtesy of a big win on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw the two win a gauntlet match over the teams of Natalya & Maxxine Dupri, Alba Fyre & Piper Niven, Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, Michin & B-Fab, and Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to earn a shot at the Women’s WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania.

The two started off the match and ran through the gamut of teams, last defeating Fyre and Niven, to earn the shot at Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez at next weekend’s PPV.

We’ll have an updated card for WrestleMania 41 following the conclusion of tonight’s show.