Lyra Valkyria Says Becky Lynch Inspired Her To Become A Wrestler

Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to win the NXT Women’s Championship last week, and she recently talked about how Lynch inspired her to get into the ring. Valkyria spoke with the Irish Mirror about her title win and recalled how being a fan of Lynch’s made her think she could get into wrestling.

“Seeing Becky debut in NXT was the thing that set the wheels turning in my brain and made me look into this,” Valkyria said. “I saw a girl Irish dancing on this huge platform here and was thinking, ‘Where did she start this?’ and that was what set the wheels in motion and made me look up where I could do this and led me to [wrestling school in] Bray where it started.”

She continued, “I started when I was 17 and I do remember after my first session thinking ‘this is it, this is what I am going to do and I’m never going to look back.’ It’s the school where Finn Balor opened, Becky trained on the same mats and we’ve all trained with the same people and come through the same scene just all at different times which is crazy.”

Lynch posted to social media after losing the title to Valkyria at Halloween Havoc night one to say her time in NXT has ended, but praised Valkyria and said that “The future is in good hands.”