Lyra Valkyria Says Becky Lynch Is ‘Keeping People Guessing’ At What’s Next For Her

Becky Lynch is currently away from WWE, and Lyra Valkyria believes she is just good at keeping people wondering about what she’ll do. Lynch exited WWE TV back in May and reportedly became a free agent in June. Valkyria, who won the NXT Women’s Championship from Lynch, was asked about Lynch’s status in an interview with Ten Count Media and didn’t have solid information to give.

“I think Becky is very, very good at keeping people guessing,” Valkyria said (per Fightful). “If she doesn’t want anyone to know her next move, nobody is going to know her next move.”

It has been reported that WWE and Lynch both believed that if/when the time is right, she will return there. No word when or if that will be.