Lyra Valkyria Challenges Rhea Ripley To Match on WWE NXT

Lyra Valkyria is looking to make a big challenge on this week’s WWE NXT, calling out Rhea Ripley. In a video posted to WWE’s Twitter account, Valkyria interrupted Ripley being interviewed to issue a challenge to her for NXT. Ripley asked if Valkyria thought it was smart to challenge the women who runs the women’s divisions in NXT, and Valkyria said yes. Ripley said she’s see her tomorrow;