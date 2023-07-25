wrestling / News
Lyra Valkyria Challenges Rhea Ripley To Match on WWE NXT
July 25, 2023 | Posted by
Lyra Valkyria is looking to make a big challenge on this week’s WWE NXT, calling out Rhea Ripley. In a video posted to WWE’s Twitter account, Valkyria interrupted Ripley being interviewed to issue a challenge to her for NXT. Ripley asked if Valkyria thought it was smart to challenge the women who runs the women’s divisions in NXT, and Valkyria said yes. Ripley said she’s see her tomorrow;
EXCLUSIVE: @WWENXT's @Real_Valkyria challenges WWE Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to a match tomorrow night on #WWENXT!
Find out if MAMI accepts! 👀 pic.twitter.com/R1sFCFP1st
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2023
