wrestling / News

Lyra Valkyria Challenges Rhea Ripley To Match on WWE NXT

July 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lyra Valkyria Rhea Ripley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Lyra Valkyria is looking to make a big challenge on this week’s WWE NXT, calling out Rhea Ripley. In a video posted to WWE’s Twitter account, Valkyria interrupted Ripley being interviewed to issue a challenge to her for NXT. Ripley asked if Valkyria thought it was smart to challenge the women who runs the women’s divisions in NXT, and Valkyria said yes. Ripley said she’s see her tomorrow;

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading