– During a recent interview with Brad Gilmore for The CW 39, WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria discussed viewing herself as a work in progress and working on her promo and mic segments. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lyra Valkyria on considering herself a work in progress: “I’ll always consider myself a work in progress but I feel like I do focus a lot on the in-ring, it’s my pride and joy. It’s my everything, and it’s the biggest controllable.”

On working on her promo skills: “But, I’ve absolutely loved getting into the ring and taking a microphone and I’ve really gotten to show a lot more of who I am on the mic since coming to Monday Night Raw, honestly in the last few months since Mania. I feel like I have a lot more to say and a lot more to show and I always did. It’s cool now to get that chance so I can just say that there’s a whole lot more to come and show.”