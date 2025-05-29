wrestling / News
Lyra Valkyria Describes Her Reaction To Triple Threat Women’s Title Match at Wrestlemania 41
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with Dublin Live (via Fightful), Lyra Valkyria spoke about her reaction to the WWE Women’s World title triple threat match at Wrestlemania 41 back in April. The match featured IYO SKY retain against both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.
Valkyria said: “I was on the show that night (when Ripley/SKY/Belair had their Triple Threat match). I was watching backstage and I almost ruined my makeup! I had tears in my eyes as I was watching. There will be women – and even men – that start wrestling because of that match. I really think that. And, you know, for them to be inspiring me as a champion on their roster – I can’t imagine the effect it would have on women watching at home.“
More Trending Stories
- AEW Roster Reportedly Banged Up After Double or Nothing, Wrestlers Waiting on Clearances for TV Tapings
- Two NXT Talents Expected To Join Main Roster Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes Suggests Narrative Surrounding His Exit From AEW Was ‘Rewritten’
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW