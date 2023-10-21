Lyra Valkyria On Why She’s Excited For Her Match With Becky Lynch

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Lyra Valkyria spoke about her match with Becky Lynch on Tuesday’s episode of NXT and why she’s excited for it.

She said: “‘NXT’ was always the stage I wanted to get to. And Halloween Havoc, wrestling Becky Lynch for the ‘NXT’ Women’s Championship, that’s just not something I even thought about being in the realms of possibility. Because Becky, she’s one of the most decorated women in all of WWE and I couldn’t have imagined that 2023, she would be the ‘NXT’ Women’s Champion and this would be my stage to show what I’ve got. I just can’t believe it. I can’t put it into words. I’ve told the world that now, but it’s going to be very different at Halloween Havoc because we’re opponents now and that has to go out the window. I can’t think that way anymore because it’s not about how much of an inspiration she was to me anymore. She’s got something that I want now. I wasn’t working all these years to be worthy to stand across the ring from her. I’ve been working all these years to become someone who can beat Becky Lynch.“