– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria compared the differences between WWE NXT and the main roster. According to Valkyria, she feels she has room for more creativity on the main roster. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I feel like NXT is a faster pace, whereas on the main roster, I feel like I have more…I suppose room for creativity. A lot of the time, even just traveling week to week, I don’t know, there’s just a lot more space. I feel like, in NXT, you’re in the PC every single day, so I just feel like the lifestyle of Monday Night Raw suits me a whole lot more, and I get to see so much more of the states, I get to travel. I’m absolutely loving it.”

Lyra Valkyria competed in the women’s Rumble match last weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025.