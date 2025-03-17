Lyra Valkyria Agrees To Future Women’s Intercontinental Title Match Against Bayley

Lyra Valkyria will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship next week, and should she retain she plans to give Bayley the next shot. Monday night’s Raw saw Valkyria’s title defense against Raquel Rodriguez announced for next week. In a WWE digital exclusive, Valkyria was speaking about her title match next week and saw Bayley, who she walked over to talk to.

Valkyria said she couldn’t stop thinking about how Bayley defeated her last month and that she has to prove she can beat Bayley, so she’ll grant Bayley the title shot: