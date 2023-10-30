Lyra Valkyria Says She Hasn’t Processed NXT Women’s Title Win

In an interview with Irish Mirror, Lyra Valkyria spoke about her NXT Women’s title win over Becky Lynch on last Tuesday’s NXT Halloween Havoc. Here are highlights:

On being inspired by Lynch: “Seeing Becky debut in NXT was the thing that set the wheels turning in my brain and made me look into this. I saw a girl Irish dancing on this huge platform here and was thinking where did she start this and that was what set the wheels in motion and made me look up where I could do this and led me to Bray where it started. I started when I was 17 and I do remember after my first session thinking ‘this is it, this is what I am going to do and I’m never going to look back.’ It’s the school where Finn Balor opened, Becky trained on the same mats and we’ve all trained with the same people and come through the same scene just all at different times which is crazy.”

On becoming NXT women’s champion: “It definitely feels like the payoff after years of the grind. I have imagined this so many different ways. The things that you think about are who would I beat? How would I do it? What would I say after? How would that feel holding that title up? What would I be thinking? It’s like an out-of-body experience because all the times I imagined that and then when it happened it’s just sheer shock so I’m still processing. All the ways I imagined it happening that wasn’t one of them because it never seemed within the realms of possibility Becky who has gone on to main event Wrestlemania, one of the most decorated women in WWE I couldn’t imagine that she could have been NXT Champion in 2023, what were the odds and how could I see that happening and for me to be the one to dethrone her. It’s a picture that is so perfect I couldn’t have painted it.”

On wanting to main event a PPV: “That’s the game changer and the goal. To have main evented NXT is pretty special in itself but that’ll be the next big thing.”