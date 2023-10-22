wrestling / News
Lyra Valkyria Hopes That Jade Cargill Ends Up In WWE NXT
October 22, 2023 | Posted by
There has been a lot of speculation on where Jade Cargill will end up in WWE, and Lyra Valkyria hopes that Cargill gets an NXT run. Cargill has appeared in cameos on all three WWE brands over the last couple of weeks, and Valkyria weighed in on the AEW alumna’s future in a discussion with Busted Open Radio.
“I know there’s a lot of hype and people wondering where she’s going to go,” Valkyria said (per Wrestling Inc). “But if I win that championship, she’d be someone that I’d have my eye on, and I would absolutely love to go up against [her].”
Valkyria is set to battle Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship this week at night one of NXT Halloween Havoc.
