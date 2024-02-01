– WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria joined Busted Open Radio this week ahead of her upcoming title match against Roxanne Perez at this weekend’s NXT Vengeance Day. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Lyra Valkyria on Roxanne Pereze’s newfound aggression: “It’s definitely not something I’ve taken lightly. There’s definitely a very obvious change in Roxanne since she’s lost the title and had to pull herself back up from that loss. And I think you can very clearly see a difference in her. She’s more aggressive. She’s…I don’t know if you saw what she did to Arianna Grace a couple of weeks back, but that was a violent Roxanne that I hadn’t seen before. So that’s definitely on my mind going into Vengeance Day.”

On having a lot of competition: “I feel a little grizzled. I’ve got a lot of competition. I’ve got a lot of people who would stab me in the back to step up and take my title. I’ve got Lola Vice looking at me with that contract right now. She’s not one to play with knives. So yeah, I’ve had to step up, become more serious, and take more role more seriously as champion.”

Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship goes down later this weekend. WWE NXT Vengeance Day is scheduled for Sunday, February 4 at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.