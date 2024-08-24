Lyra Valkyria Likes The Idea of A Women’s Intercontinental Title in WWE

In an interview with Ten Count Media (via Fightful), Lyra Valkyria spoke about the idea of a possible WWE Women’s Intercontinental title, which she is a fan of.

She said: “I think an Intercontinental Title for the women would be incredible, it’s kind of known as that work horse title. We’ve got so many hard working women that are still waiting for a chance to step up and show what they can do and that would provide that opportunity for them. Of course, that would be incredible.“