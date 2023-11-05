Lyra Valkyria Shares What It Means to Win the NXT Title from Her Inspiration

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Irish wrestler Lyra Valkyria shared her thoughts on taking the NXT Women’s Championship title from Becky Lynch at Halloween Havoc. According to Valkyria, the victory was a dream come true for her. You can find a highlight on the subject from her below and read the complete story here.

On the impact of winning the title from Lynch: “So special. For the two Irish women to be going at it for this? Everything about it was perfect. When I raised that title for the first time, I made sure – because I’ve been working towards this for so many years now – that this second where I’m lifting it up, I’m gonna remember this. That’s all I was thinking, ‘I’m gonna live in this moment forever.'”