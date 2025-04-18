Lyra Valkyria Reflects On Potential To Leave WrestleMania With Two Titles

Lyra Valkyria has the potential to become a double champion at WrestleMania, and she talked about the potential in a new interview. The WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion is teaming with Bayley to battle Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the show. Valkyria spoke with Fightful’s Joel Pearl for a new interview and you can see the highlights below:

On potentially being a double champion: “It’s absolutely insane. I get to walk into WrestleMania as champion, potentially walk out with two titles on my shoulder. I really don’t have words. There are too many emotions. Just try to contain them all and work through it.”

On a possible tag team name with Bayley: “No, we’re still waiting for names. We’ve had some very terrible suggestions.”