Lyra Valkyria Reflects On WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title Win, When She Found Out

Lyra Valkyria recently spoke about her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship win and when she found out she’d be the inaugural champion. Valkyria won the title in the finals of a tournament to crown the first champion back in January and she spoke about the win during her appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below:

On the win giving her confidence: “[It’s brought me] A lot of confidence, it’s a big responsibility, and there’s a lot of pressure that comes with it. But I think I’m kind of in control once I get in the ring, that’s where I’m like, no matter what outside noise there is, I’m completely in control of what I do here. So that’s kind of where my power is. No one can take that away.”

On when she found out she was winning: “I never was a part of that conversation. I just find out on Mondays what I’m doing. I found out the day of. I was never a part of the decision or the conversation. I just showed up to work.”

On her reaction to being told: “Amazing. I couldn’t believe it. I really couldn’t believe it. But things don’t hit me when I think they’re going to. I always say that it never hits me in the moment. It hit me when I was driving home and taking my bags out of the car on the Tuesday. The title is just sitting in my bag, the zip opens, and I’m like, Oh yeah, that’s the Intercontinental Championship. I won that. I brought that home. That’s when it hits me.”