– Former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria pulled off a huge win on last night’s WWE Raw, beating Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat Match to secure a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at next month’s event. She later spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE digital exclusive video on the win. Below are some highlights and a clip of Valkyria’s comments:

On getting the biggest win of her career: “Massive deal! Kairi Sane, Shayna Baszler, in itself, what a victory. But that victory just took me to Money in the Bank in Toronto. Biggest victory of my career yet. Do you know how many superstars have made their name, cemented their name in the history books through winning the Money in the Bank ladder match?”

On starting her career 10 years ago: “I’m coming up on ten years since I stepped foot into a ring for the very first time Bray County Wicklow, Ireland. Ten years, and to win Money in the Bank the very same day that I started this all, I can’t think of a better way to cement my name among one of those in the very best. So get ready for the winner of Money in the Bank 2024, Lyra Valkyria. Oh, it sounds so good!”

Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, and Lya Valkyria have now all secured spots in the Money in the Bank match. Three more spots remain open. WWE Money in the Bank 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.