Lyra Valkyria Beats Raquel Rodriguez To Retain Women’s Intercontinental Title On WWE Raw

Lyra Valkyria remains your WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, retaining her title against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE Raw. Valkyria defended her title against Rodriguez on Monday’s show to hold onto her title, surviving an interference attempt from Liv Morgan. Bayley came down to even the odds and Valkyria rolled through a Tejana Bomb to pinn Rodriguez and get the win.

Valkyria remains the inaugural champion, with her title reign standing at 70 days. She won the title in a tournament final, defeating Dakota Kai to win the title.