Lyra Valkyria Reveals Goals On WWE Main Roster

Lyra Valkyria recently discussed her goals on the WWE main roster. The former NXT Women’s Champion spoke with The Wrestling Classic for a new interview that was recorded before WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament kicked off, and she was asked what her goals as a member of the Raw roster were.

“We’ve got the Women’s Speed Tournament coming up, so obviously I’d love to go all the way in that and to be the first Women’s Speed Champion,” Valkyria said (per Fightful). “That would be really cool. To get some gold on the main roster, that’s gotta be it, right, to main event Raw, to win a title, it’s all hopefully ahead of me.”

Unfortunately for Valkyria, that first goal is unrealized as she lost in the first round of the Speed Women’s Championship Tournament to IYO SKY.