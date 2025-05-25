Lyra Valkyria Reveals On the Inspiration For Her Ring Entrance

Lyra Valkyria recently weighed in on the inspiration behind her ring entrance. Valkyria explained the meaning behind her entrance during her recent appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, going into detail about the Celtic mythology behind the her name and ring gear.

“So on the independents I wrestled as Valkyrie,” Valkyria said (per Fightful). “That’s not Marvel character-based, not bird-based. It’s actually from my favorite book, which is written by an Irish author. I discovered it when I was 12 years old. The main character was 12, living in Dublin, starts this whole new secret life, she has to take on a name to start this new life, and she calls herself Valkyrie. So I started that, and until I went to WWE, I never used the kind of imagery that’s associated with the Valkyrie at all. So then I was like ‘Okay, well I should probably use that.’ So I got the kind of Valkyrie-looking gear for NXT UK, and then when I was moving across, I had to change my name, and I actually contacted the author of that book.

“So his name’s Derek Landy, and he’s Irish, and he suggested this character called the Morrigan. I was actually a little bit familiar with it. It’s like the Irish Valkyrie from Irish mythology. Finn Balor and his demon character also drew from Irish mythology and stuff. The Morrigan basically transforms into a raven or crow and hovers over the battlefield and decides who’s going to win a battle. So I was like, that’s really cool. I went down that rabbit hole, and it’s just a very cool female warrior character who transforms into a raven. I just thought that was very cool. It was related to the Valkyrie, so it’s still tied to my book and my favorite stuff, and I love mythologies. So yeah, that’s where it all comes from.”