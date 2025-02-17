Lyra Valkyria Reveals Her WWE WrestleMania 41 Dream Match

Lyra Valkyria has a dream match in mind for WrestleMania 41, as she recently revealed. Valkyria spoke with Joe Baiamonte for Pubity and during the conversation, she was asked about who she most wants to face at the April PPV.

“A match that got away from me would be to face Asuka,” Valkyria said. “That would be pretty massive. When I was first debuting on Monday Night Raw, I’ll never forget watching Backlash in France and that’s when I discovered what my debut match would be, which was supposed to be Asuka. Unfortunately, she got hurt and I ended up wrestling Dakota Kai, which ended up being quite poetic in itself as we circled back to me and Dakota in a big history-making moment.”

She concluded, “But yeah, that would definitely be a nice match to circle back to, to get to wrestle Asuka.”

Valkyria is the current and inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.