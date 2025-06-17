Lyra Valkyria Says She Misses Her ‘Creepy Stalker’ Tatum Paxley

– During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria discussed missing her “creepy stalker,” Tatum Paxley on NXT. She also noted that she wishes she could help Paxley out, but she has to figure things out on her own.

Lyra Valkyria said of Tatum Paxley (via Fightful), “I will say I do miss things about NXT, especially my creepy, creepy stalker, Tatum (Paxley) … I know, I know (she’s having a rough time right now), and I wish I could do something about that but, she’s gotta find her own way. We’re always gonna be linked.”

Tatum Paxley was last in action on the May 27 edition of NXT TV, where she lost to Jaida Parker.