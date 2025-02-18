– During last night’s WWE Raw, Dakota Kai beat Ivy Nile to earn a title shot against WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. After the match, Valkyria commented on her victory over Ivy Nile. Below are some highlights:

Lyra Valkyria on Dakota Kai’s victory over Ivy Nile: “Normally, I would say let the best man win, and I’ll take on the winner, but I’m not gonna lie, I was definitely rooting for Dakota in that one. You want to talk about Ivy Nile, you want to talk about what happened at the Royal Rumble, okay, she threw me over the top rope while I was fighting 30 other women. That’s not how you hold onto the Intercontinental Championship.”

On what it means to be champion: “Being the best means you hold your opponent flat on the mat for three seconds. Throwing me over the top rope, that’s as good as its ever going to get for Ivy. Someone like Dakota pushes me to my limits. That’s why I’m very excited to step into the ring with her again.”

Valkyria and Kai will now face each other in a rematch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title next week on Monday Night Raw. Next week’s show is being held at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show will be streamed live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST.