– During a recent interview with The Ringer Wrestling Show, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria was asked about her former WWE NXT Women’s Championship rival Becky Lynch, and if there were any plans in the works for Lynch at WrestleMania 41. Valkyria noted that Lynch is keeping her plans close to the vest.

Lyra Valkyria said on Becky Lynch (via Fightful), “I will say this about Becky, she’s really good at keeping her cards close to her chest. It doesn’t matter who you are, if she doesn’t want you to know anything, you will never know.” She continued, “Becky is always going to keep her next move unguessable.”

As previously noted, Lynch recently said during an appearance at The Ultimate Improv that she’s “not wrestling anymore. Maybe one day, but not right now.”

Lyra Valkyria teams with Bayley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles tomorrow at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. The premium live event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.